Buhari congratulates Fayemi, commends delegates for peaceful primary

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who was elected the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the July 2018 Ekiti State governorship election.

In a series of tweets posted on his verified Twitter handle, the President not only congratulated Fayemi for “winning the APC ticket to contest the July 14, 2018 governorship elections in Ekiti State;” he also expressed confidence that the party candidate’s “track record as a reformist — with a passion for education, health and welfare — will stand him in good stead in the elections.”

Buhari commended all the participants in what he described as “keenly-contested primary,” urging them to uphold the values and philosophy of the APC by joining hands to support Fayemi in the forthcoming elections.

The President noted that the ruling party took internal democracy seriously, saying that the success of the Ekiti Primary, with more than 30 aspirants, further validated the “party’s democratic credentials.”

He assured members that the party would continue to work hard to lead Nigeria to the next level of its development journey.