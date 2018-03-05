Buhari congratulates ex-Super Eagles Coach, Adegboye Onigbinde at 80

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined all sportsmen and sports loving Nigerians to congratulate former Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles, Adegboye Onigbinde, on his 80th birthday, Monday.

Buhari felicitated with the highly respected football coach and administrator, his family, friends and teeming fans, on the landmark of turning an octogenarian, with all the retinue of awards, recognitions and achievements to celebrate at national, continental and global levels.

The President, in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, believes Onigbinde’s feat as a coach, which includes leading the national team to the FIFA World Cup in 2002, and his strides at taking teams to continental tournaments like the African Nations Cup and the African Clubs Champions Cup, will always be cherished and remembered as milestone attainments for the nation.

At 80, the President affirms that the wealth of experience garnered over the years by the former national team adviser, the leadership skills acquired, will be most useful in inspiring the national team, upcoming footballers and the local league in the country to greater heights.

Buhari prayed that the almighty God will grant Onigbinde longer years on earth, more strength and wisdom to keep serving the country.