Buhari Congratulates Amaju Pinnick — Daily Times Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Amaju Pinnick, the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), on his election into the FIFA Executive Council, the highest decision-making organ in world football.

The President believes that by dint of hard work, dedication, and consistency, Pinnick has proven to be an efficient football administrator and the world has taken notice of his competency skills by electing him into the FIFA Council and one of the Vice Presidents of the Confederation of African Football (CAF)

The President noted in a statement by his special adviser on media and publicity Femi Adesina, that the feat of enhanced visibility and prestige of Nigeria in the international community is coming on the heels of recent elections of other well qualified and endowed Nigerians into strategic leadership positions in international organizations.

The President urges Pinnick to see his new assignment as an opportunity to enhance Nigeria’s reputation and identity as a football-loving country and optimally utilize the role of sports, through football, as a driving force to engender development, peace, and stability at the regional and international levels.

As an active supporter of the round leather game, President Buhari joins other enthusiastic fans in Nigeria and across the continent in wishing the NFF president the best in his new position.