President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, who was declared the winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday in Oslo, Norway.

Buhari said it portends a good sign for the peace processes within countries, and across borders in the African continent.

A statement on Friday said that “President Buhari felicitates with the Prime Minister, his cabinet and all Ethiopians on the remarkable global recognition of winning the 100th peace prize, which was attributed to a decision to end the 20-year conflict between two African countries, Ethiopia and Eritrea.

“The President reiterates his belief that African development is strongly tied to peaceful co-existence, and deliberate efforts by governments and people to sustain harmony within and between countries, urging more concerted and collective partnership on peace in the continent.

“President Buhari prays that global recognition will spur more interest on issues of peace in Africa, and drive home the immeasurable benefits.