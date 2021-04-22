Buhari confirms appointment of 18 judges for appeal court

The appointment of 18 new justices to the Court of Appeal has been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The National Judicial Council (NJC), headed by Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Ibrahim Muhammad, had recommended the justices for promotion to the president in March.

The president’s chief of staff, Ibrahim Gambari, revealed that Buhari has given his approval in a letter to the CJN.

“l am pleased to advise you that, pursuant to section 237 & Section 238 of the 1999 Constitution, his excellency, Mr President has approved the appointment of the following jurists as Justices of the court of appeal, subject to their official seniority at the bench,” the letter reads.

“Kindly advise the newly appointed Justices of the Court of Appeal accordingly and, also, extend to their lordships, our best wishes on their appointment. Please accept the assurances of my highest regards.”

The judges are: