Buhari condoles with Plateau over Prof. Gomwalk’s death

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Mathew Dadiya, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Gomwalk family, the government and people of Plateau state on the death of outstanding scholar and community leader, Prof. Umaru Gomwalk.

Prof. Gomwalk was at various times a teacher, vice chancellor and chairman, Presidential Advisory Council and the governing council of the Nigerian National Merit Award.

Buhari in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the nation has lost an illustrious teacher and scholar who distinguished himself by delivering results in responsibilities assigned to him.

According to the President, “Prof. Gomwalk was so dedicated and hardworking that he got tested with administering the University of Nigeria, Nsukka under circumstances that were difficult and unusual.

“In carrying out this assignment, he demonstrated the same dedication and passion for service while ensuring justice to all. He did not disappoint the nation,” the statement stated.

Buhari said he was deeply touched by the death of this “dedicated and creative public servant” and urged younger Nigerians to “emulate such rare and hardworking citizen for the progress of our country.’’

The President prayed God Almighty to grant eternal rest to the departed and comfort family, friends and well-wishers who mourn this illustrious son of Nigeria.