Buhari condoles with Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Malawi over cyclone

Mathew Dadiya, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to families who have lost loved ones, homes and means of livelihood in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi as Tropical Cyclone Idai takes a toll on Southern Africa.

The President deeply shares in the pain and struggle of the governments and people in the region who have been working hard to ensure safety of citizens and minimize the devastating effect of the cyclone.

Buhari assured the governments and people of Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi of the prayers and support of Nigeria as they pass through this trying period, while commending all the humanitarian organizations for their interventions.