Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of late Galadima of Katsina, Justice Mamman Nasir over the death of one of his sons, Aminu Nasir.

The President’s condolence message was conveyed through a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Monday.

Aminu, 48, died on Sunday at the Specialist Hospital in Katsina, leaving behind a young family and an aged mother.

Buhari expressed his heartfelt grief on the demise of Aminu and prayed Allah to bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss. (NAN)