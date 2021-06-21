‘Buhari committed to economic diversification’

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, says the President Muhammadu Buhari’s government is committed to diversifying the economy and boosting of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) activities.

The minister stated this in Abuja on Saturday at the closing ceremony of a five-day exhibition on Made-in-Nigeria products and live performance of cultural troupes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the exhibition which was part of the activities to mark one-year long Nigeria at 60 was declared opened by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The minister said “The products exhibited here in the past five days are 100 per cent Made-in-Nigeria and by our Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

“They depict the ingenuity and industry of our indigenous entrepreneurs.

“It is as a result of this ingenuity that the Buhari administration has continued to work stridently to diversify the economy as well as encourage and boost MSME activities in the country as a driver of the economy,’’ he said.

The minister said in the past five days, they had also been able to showcase the nation’s rich cultural heritage and project its tourism potentials.

“The event has also featured various paper presentations on key issues that affect Made-in-Nigeria products in the areas of production, branding and financing.

“Other areas looked at in the presentations include agriculture, small and medium scale enterprises development and challenges, infrastructural development for regional integration.

“Nigeria’s Economy Beyond the COVID-19 Pandemic, Women in Economic Development as well as Commerce and Industry, amongst others were also looked into,’’ he said.

The minister said other activities lined up for the Nigeria at 60 celebrations included essay competition for the youths and exhibition of Nigerian cuisines.

He said a photo exhibition telling the story of 60 years of togetherness as a nation and a special Nigeria at 60 awards to notable Nigerians would be held.

Mohammed thanked the inter-ministerial ownership sub-committee for organising the exhibition.

The highlight of the event was the driving of Kona, the Assembled-in-Nigeria electric car by the minister in company with the Minister of state for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mariam Katagum.