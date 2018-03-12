Buhari commiserates with family of former Adamawa gov, Michika

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to the government and people of Adamawa State on the passing away of its first civilian governor, Alhaji Abubakar Saleh Michika on Saturday.

Buhari commiserated with the family, friends and professional colleagues of the astute administrator, political strategist and community developer, who worked variously with reputable international organisations before bringing his experience and skills to contribute to the development of Nigeria.

The President commends Alhaji Michika’s strong sense of patriotism and commitment to national development which prompted him to alter his career path from the private sector, and take up public office by contesting and winning the gubernatorial elections in 1992.

Buhari believed the country would sorely miss the wise counsels, visionary leadership and disciplined lifestyle of the former Adamawa State governor.

The President, who has sent a Federal Government delegation led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha to commiserate with the family, prayed that the almighty God will grant the soul of the departed eternal rest, and comfort his family.