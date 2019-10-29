President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, charged police officers to act in compliance with the rule of law, while also observing the fundamental human rights of all Nigerians.

The President, who was speaking at the inauguration of a three-day security conference and retreat for senior police officers, condemned the act of unlawful arrests, extrajudicial killings and the arbitrary use of firearms use of firearms.

EFCC arrests Mompha’s foreign collaborator, others

At the event which held at Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island in Lagos, President Buhari, who was represented by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, said the retreat with the theme: ‘

“Repositioning the Force for the Challenges of Effective Policing in the 21st Century” is timely.

According to him, erring police personnel must be punished to serve as deterrent to others.

He said: “This retreat is appropriately timed and themed. It presents a unique opportunity not only to review internal security and policing issues, but to acquire contemporary professional knowledge to undertake partnership and networks needed to deal with current and anticipated internal security challenges. Aside from the threat of terrorism in the north east, we are currently combating a series of crimes that constitute significant drawbacks to our nation security.

“This includes kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery, cybercrime and the proliferation of small and light arms and sundry national crimes. The dynamics of crime in the country have become increasingly complex due largely to the impact of technology, global terrorism and social economic challenges and other security challenges especially in the African continent. It is in response to this that at the inception of the current administration, concerted efforts were made toward putting in place policies that will re-engineer the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), and ensure the restoration of the force.

“The people want to see more compliance to the rule of law and the observance of human rights of the average Nigerian. Yes, we must arrest yahoo men and women but we cannot harass young men on the streets most of whom are merely going about their legal businesses just because they look successful and they are carrying laptops. There are cases of extrajudicial killings; the excessive use of force and firearms by some members of the force, this conduct by a few in the first must stop, impunity of any sort must stop and must be punished. “

While also commending the NPF for a job well done in the last 10 months, the president said over 2348 armed robbery suspects, over 1412 kidnap suspects, 684 murder suspect, 1513 cultists were arrested.

He also added that 826 kidnap victims were rescued, 1660 fire arms recovered with 1612 vehicles used for criminal operations or stolen, recovered.

“The NPF is without a doubt one of our proudest national asset. In the last one year alone, the NPF has between January and now arrested over 2348 armed robbery suspects, over 1412 kidnap suspects 684 murder suspect, 1513 cultists, were arrested. 826 kidnap victims were rescued. 1660 firearms we’re recovered, and 1612 vehicles stolen or used for crime are in the safe custody of the NPF. The police work in challenging conditions to make the country safe. The service the police render is one that we cannot do without because it is closer to the average Nigerian. Nigerians want our police force to do better,” he added.

The President further stated that his administration will continue to support the training and retraining of security personnel at all levels and units, as well as providing them with the needed welfare and modern technology and gadgets to undertake their tasks.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said there is a strong correlation between personnel capacity and organisational performance.

Adamu said: “This fact is even more evident in the Nigeria Police Force, given the increasingly complex and dynamic nature of crime that we, as the primary law enforcement agency, grapple with routinely, the risks we are regularly exposed to, and our obligation to perform our duties within the dictates of the law. The inter-mix of these requires the constant acquisition of professional knowledge by all police personnel, particularly, those at strategic management level. This is with a view to acquiring the capacity to dissect threats, appreciate complex security and crime situations, and take decisions, at times in split seconds, towards neutralising such threats or resolving identified crimes.

“The idea of this retreat is, therefore, in furtherance to our policing vision which emphasises capacity building as a pathway to enhancing effective police service delivery in the country. We firmly believe that with the constant engagement of strategic managers and consistent training and retraining of personnel of the force across all ranks, the expectation of the federal government and indeed, the nation at large for a police force that is knowledge-driven, rule of law guided, community oriented, technology complaint, and intelligence led shall be achieved. Through a professional forum of this nature, the personnel of the Nigerian Police shall be expected to acquire a high level of professionalism and competence required to neutralise any threat to our national security and give meaning to the constitutional provision that ‘the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.’

Also in his address, Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo – Olu, said the state will continue to support the police at all time.

Present at the occasion were the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, deputy inspectors general of police, assistant Inspectors general of police, commissioners of police, deputy commissioners of police, Assistant Commissioners of Police, Chief Superintendents of Police, and superintendents of police amongst others.