Buhari in charge, controls FGN – BMO

…Describes Tambuwal as failed gov, errand boy

A group, Buhari Media Organization has observed that President Muhammadu Buhari is in charge, controlling the Federal Republic of Nigeria saying that anyone in doubt is in grave error.

The group also described the governor of Sokoto State, Ibrahim Tambuwal as a failed governor and errand boy who does not have a political base.

BMO made this assertion in its response to Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal’s comment that President Buhari is not in charge of government and he is ruling the country by proxy.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, on Tuesday, the group stated that from Tambuwal’s utterances, it is obvious that his frustrations after his unsuccessful outing as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential aspirant is beginning to manifest.

Describing Tambuwal as a failed Governor and an expired politician, the group said: “Due to his lack of confidence in himself, he depended solely on the support of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike for his failed presidential bid and having failed to realise his ambition, he has now become a stooge of the PDP Presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for whom he is ready to descend into any level.

“We wish to note that Governor Tambuwal has not only failed to serve the people of Sokoto State diligently in the past three and half years but has, in his utterances, displayed crass ignorance on sensitive national issues”.

The Buhari group says it finds it objectionable that Tambuwal has sunk so low as to describe President Buhari as ‘’ruling by proxy,’’ when in actual fact he knows it as a fact that President Buhari is fully in charge of the country’s affairs, as can be seen in the numerous achievements his administration has recorded.

“Perhaps the clearest evidence of Tambuwal’s failure as a politician and governor is that he has turned himself into an errand boy of his fellow contestant Atiku Abubakar and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

“We therefore advise the Sokoto State Governor to stop deluding himself about his party defeating President Buhari in the 2019 presidential election as Nigerians have already taken note of President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment towards solving the myriad of problems confronting the country, and they are poised to re-elect him as president in 2019″, the group noted.