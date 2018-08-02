Buhari begins 2 weeks vacation to London Friday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday begin a 10-working day holiday to the United Kingdom.

In compliance with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the President has transmitted a letter to the President of the Senate and the Speaker, House of Representatives, informing the leadership of the National Assembly of his intention to proceed on the two weeks vacation.

While the President is on vacation, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will hold forte as the acting President of the country.

President Buhari will be in London for the holiday and may return to Nigeria on August 17, 2018.

This will be the first time the president is going on holiday since he returned from his medical trip in 2017 where he spent over 100 days.