Buhari at 76: Nigerian women storm Abuja, launch ‘Tell Your Neighbour Say Baba” for his reelection

Like this: Like Loading...

As tributes and encomium continue to pour in for President Muhammdu Buhari on his 76 birthday, Nigerian women Monday morning trooped out in their number to celebrate him. The women, under the aegis of African Women Arise for Change and Good Governance , who stormed the Unity Fountain to declare their support for the president, called on Nigerians to reelect Buhari in 2019. The women also launched the ‘Tell Your Neighbours Say Baba’ campaign in support of the Buhari’s second term bid. Speaking on behalf of the women group, Mrs. Jaiyetola Mohammed, said the president deserved all the support to win reelection in 2019. “Of a truth, we are confident that God kept Mr President for a purpose. Our group stood by him at all times especially when he was ill and needed to take a break to attend to his health. Nigerians are happy that God has seen him through and put naysayers to shame. “Today is a day to thank God for healing, to thank God for wisdom, to thank God for victory over those that had concluded as men that it was the end when in reality God is just starting with taking our dear country to a new place through President Buhari.“We use this occasion of President Buhari’s birthday to express our gratitude to him that he is doing a great work. The social intervention programmes being implemented under his leadership is empowering women. School feeding programme, N-Power, Trade Moni, Conditional Grants among others have gone a long way to improve the lives of women in the land. “The fight against insurgency and taming of Boko Haram is one point of encouragement that no woman who has ever given birth would want to witness. Mr. President and our Army stood boldly for the country when it was risky to do so. “We commend him for the many other infrastructural projects across the country. While the end result will benefit citizens collectively, we can attest that the execution of these projects have created millions of indirect jobs for women. These jobs have been strategic to reducing poverty and empowering women to taking greater control of their lives. For us this is a boon that we do not want disrupted. We want to continue to have access to decent work, investment opportunities and access to capital as we are currently getting due to intervention of our dear president. “As members of African Women Arise for Change and Good Governance , we have therefore resolved to go back to our respective homes and work very hard for the re-election of Mr President. We shall be moving to our various states, local governments, wards, polling units and door to door to show other women how the re-election of President Buhari would ensure that even more women would be able to benefit from life changing government programmes. This project we have christened “ Tell Your Neighbour Say Baba” and will be going to the 36 states of the federation after this celebration. “The mobilization we will be doing is our token birthday gift. It is our thank you to Mr President and it is our own way of saying we want him to do more of the great job he has been doing with Nigeria.”