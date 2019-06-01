Buhari asks IOC to increase support for Africa on infrastructure

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Mathew Dadiya, Abuja

President Mohammed Buhari has commended the organization of Islamic cooperation (OIC), for its numerous intervention programmes in Africa and Nigeria in particular.

Buhari spoke on behalf of the Africa group at the 14th edition of the meeting of the organization of islamic cooperation OIC on Saturday in Makkah, Saudi Arabia as the organisation clocked 50 years.

President Buhari affirmed the commitment of the Africa groups towards the realization of the OIC objectives in which topical issues affecting member countries were brought to the fore.

These include the restoration of human rights in Palestine and other long unresolved conflicts in member countries.

Serious security challenges occasioned by the activities of terrorists, violent extremism armed criminalities as well as political crisis in some member states.

Other OIC programme in the cultural area aimed at combating islamaphobia and deflamation of religions.

The OIC science and technology agenda 2026 which according to President Buhari, will help to attaining the sustainable development goals and the OIC 2025 programme of action among other issues.

The President expressed gratification over the Islamic development bank group in her development projects in Africa.

Of note are the national food development programme, roads and schools rehabilitation projects and the second Niger bridge in Nigeria .

He however, called for more support especially as the country enters her new phase of development .

About 53 heads of state from different countries attended the meeting.

The Daily Times recalls that President Buhari had on friday performed the lesser hajj otherwise known as Umrah, making it the second time the Nigerian leader is opportune to perform the Islamic rite.