Buhari approves South-east free export zone – Ikpeazu

The first ever free export zone in the South East to be sited at the Enyimba Economic City, Aba, has been approved by President Muhammad Buhari.

Abia Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu disclosed this at the official opening of the Okezuo Abia Organisation campaign office, at Mission Hill Umuahia, stating that the free export zone which is in partnership with a leading Chinese company will give traders access to export their products free of charge.

Ikpeazu further said that the return to power he is seeking is to do good and bring more development to the state, maintaining that his administration in the last three years has not downsized its workforce, despite the fact that Abia has the highest wage bill in the entire South East.

According to him, he is more committed to making the State great, noting that his greatest achievement so far is that under his watch, Abia is now the most peaceful State in Nigeria, adding that there is no rancour among stakeholders in the State, while “there is no trouble between successor and the predecessor”.

The Governor expressed his joy that despite his court litigations that lasted for three years, he has many tangible projects to justify his mandate as a lot have been done by him in the last three and half years, disclosing that the Aba road, Umuahia will be commissioned by the 2018 dry season, pointing out that the road would be extended to Ubakala.

He said that his administration has so far done 52 roads since he came into office, pledging to do more when the dry season sets in.

The Governor urged the members of Okezuo Abia Organization to accept others who would like to join in the campaign, maintaining that he was sure of victory by the grace of God.

The Governor said he was happy to commence the journey for the second time, informing that God has been the foundation of the administration and would continue to be.

Earlier, the Director General Okezuo Abia Organization, Elder John Nwangborogwu introduced members of the organization to the Governor.

He said the organization is prepared to repeat the 2015 election feat, assuring Abia people of a better future under Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

According to Elder Nwangborogwu, the Governor’s achievements so far are indications that Governor Ikpeazu is a saleable product.