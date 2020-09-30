Buhari approves N13.08bn for 2021 proposed budget

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved N13.08 trillion as a budget proposal for 2021, Daily Times gathered.

The Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, announced this on Wednesday while briefing State House reporters on the outcome of the FEC meeting held at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Hajiya Zainab briefed newsmen alongside the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; the Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba; and the Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze.

The minister said the Capital Expenditure for the year is projected at N2.083 trillion, while the oil benchmark was put at $40 per barrel.

Other indices projected for the 2021 Budget include: oil production at 1.86 million barrels per day, including 400,000 barrels of condensate; Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth target at 3%; inflation target at 11.95%; and foreign exchange set at N379 to one dollar

It also has a total aggregate expenditure of 29% Capex with a deficit of N4.48 trillion. The minister said the proposal is to enable more inclusive growth and create jobs.

