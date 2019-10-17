President Muhammadu Buhari has approved an intervention fund of 10 billion Naira for the upgrade of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

President Buhari gave the approval following a meeting with South-East governors and leaders from the zone at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said, “I have approved the sum of 10 billion Naira for an Intervention fund for the upgrade of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

”I have the assurance of the Minister of Aviation that the work will be done speedily and to the highest standards.

“Even as we have many items competing for our limited resources, we will continue to prioritize infrastructure investments in every part of the country. It is our responsibility to ensure Nigeria’s infrastructure is fixed. we will keep doing this.”

Recall that the South-East governors and leaders from the zone on Thursday demanded for a special fund for the rehabilitation of the Akanu Ibiam Airport in Enugu State.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Chairman of the South-East Governors Forum and Ebonyi Governor, Dave Umahi, also sought for declaration of state of emergency on roads and erosion in the South East.