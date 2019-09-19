Barely two weeks to the nation 59th independence celebration, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the activities for Nigeria’s 59th independence anniversary celebration.

In the schedule of activities released by the Director (information) in the office to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, the activities will commence on September with a press conference at the National Press Centre, Abuja.

According to the schedule of activities, there will be Juma’at prayer and special lecture on September 27, at the National Mosque, Abuja, while an inter-denominational Christian service comes up on September 29, at the National Christian Centre, Abuja.

On September 30, there will be National Youth Entrepreneur Empowerment Summit (NYEES2), independence edition at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

On the same day, there will be The Republic 2 youth concert at the Millennium Park, Abuja, to be followed by the independence broadcast by the President by 7am on October 1.

Also, there will also be presidential change of guards and public lecture/gala night at the State House, the same day.