 Buhari appoints Onochie, others as INEC Commissioner — Daily Times Nigeria

Buhari appoints Onochie, others as INEC Commissioner

13th October 2020
Add Comment
by Goodness Nwogwugwu
Presidency: #EndSARS protest is an attack by cyber criminals

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of one of his media aides, Lauretta Onochie, as a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission representing Delta State.

Others are Prof. Mohammed Sani Katsina), Prof. Kunle Ajayi (Ekiti), and Seidu Ahmed (Jigawa).

The letter was read by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday.

Onochie is the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media.

You may also like

About the author

Goodness Nwogwugwu

View all posts

Leave a Comment