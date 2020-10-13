Buhari appoints Onochie, others as INEC Commissioner — Daily Times Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of one of his media aides, Lauretta Onochie, as a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission representing Delta State.

Others are Prof. Mohammed Sani Katsina), Prof. Kunle Ajayi (Ekiti), and Seidu Ahmed (Jigawa).

The letter was read by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday.

Onochie is the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media.