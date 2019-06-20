Buhari appoints Idris as AGF for 2nd term

Mathew Dadiya

President Muhammadu Buhari has renewed the appointment of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Ahmed Idris, for another four years tenure.

The Director, Communications, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHoSCF), Mrs. Wunmi Ogunmosunle, made the announcement on Wednesday in a statement in Abuja.

The appointment of Idris is the first to be made by President Buhari since he took his second oath of office in May 29, 2019 almost one month ago.

The president’s delay in appointing his cabinet members and other heads of agencies and parastatals has attracted criticism from many quarters especially the economic pundits.

Mrs. Ogunmosunle disclosed that the letter of appointment was signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha and that the appointment will take effect from 25 June.

She said: “The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr. Ahmed Idris for the second and final term of four years as Accountant General of the Federation, AGF, in accordance with Section 171 of the 199 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended).”

Idris, a chartered accountant, was first appointed by President Buhari in June 2015.

He has held key positions – Director of Finance and Account at the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Director of Finance and Accounts at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) headquarters, Abuja amongst others.