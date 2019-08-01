President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the appointment of Olukemi Olufunto Badenoch, a United Kingdom-born Nigerian as minister of children and families by the new British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

In a statement by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Wednesday, the President described her appointment as “well-deserved”.

President Buhari urged the 39-year-old to regard her new position as an opportunity to justify the confidence reposed in her by making lasting impact.

He stated that he has no doubt that Badenoch would succeed given her academic qualifications and parliamentary experience and also enjoined the junior minister to see herself as an ambassador of her fatherland in conduct and performance.

According to the President, Badenoch’s appointment is a plus for Nigerians in Diaspora, adding that “it further confirms my belief that with hard work and integrity, Nigerians can excel in their chosen professions and fields of endeavour anywhere in the world.”

The President while also applauding Prime Minister Boris Johnson for finding Badenoch suitable wished her success in the new challenging role.

Zamfara assembly calls for suspension of N4.9bn road project

The Zamfara state House of Assembly Committee on Works and Transport has called for the immediate suspension of the N4.9 billion road project linking Mada-Wonaka-RuwanBaure communities in Gusau Local Government Area of the state.

The committee, led by its Chairman, Alhaji Yusuf Anka made the call after an unscheduled visit to the project site.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the assembly, Malam Mustafa Jafaru-Kaura, made available to newsmen in Gusau on Wednesday, said the visit was part of the committee’s oversight functions.

The project is being executed by Syndicate and Commercials Nigeria Limited and was awarded by the immediate past administration of Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari.

Anka expressed displeasure with the snail speed at which the project was going for over three months, even though the contractor had collected over N1 billion as mobilisation which represents 40 per cent of the total cost.

The lawmakers directed the contractor to appear before the committee immediately, to explain the delay and alleged poor quality of the job executed.

“The sixth assembly will not fold its arms and watch public funds being mismanaged or wasted. I am using this medium to warn contractors handling different projects in the state to work in line with the contractual agreement and to ensure good and quality jobs,’’ he stressed.

Earlier, the project engineer from the state Ministry of Works, Bashir Galadima lamented the abandonment of the project by the contractor.

Aggressive tree planting, solution to desertification – Bala

The Bauchi state Governor, Bala Mohammed has identified aggressive tree planting as the immediate and long term practical solution to environmental challenges, describing trees as important elements in controlling desert encroachment.

Gov. Bala made the assertion on Wednesday when he flagged of this year’s tree planting campaign with the theme: “Planting for reclamation” held at the Bauchi state University, Gadau.

The governor regretted that Bauchi state is being faced with environmental challenges which include drought, desertification, erosion and floods, asserting that “the combined effects of the problems in environment have led to significant loss of agricultural lands. It has also affected the sources of livelihood and general well- being of the citizens.‎”

He assured that this year’s tree planting campaign will not stop at planting trees only, but will re-enforce public enlightenment, massive distribution of seedlings across the state and protection of the existing forest estates.

Gov. Bala added that the tree planting exercise will henceforth be a continuous one as his administration will work tirelessly to ensure that necessary requirements are provided for the campaign.

He said his administration will improve seedling production in all the nurseries across the state in addition to providing all working tools that will be needed to patrol and protect environment from degradation and destruction.

“As part of measures to ensure forest estates and environment are kept intact and better, all laws and regulations guiding the tree planting campaign would be reviewed to go in tandem with the current environmental challenges,” the governor stated.

He therefore, directed the local government caretaker chairmen to replicate the exercise in their respective council areas in order to help combat desertification in the state.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Alhaji Ahmed Zalanga pointed out that the campaign is an annual event set aside to enlighten citizens on the importance of planting trees as a solution to numerous environmental challenges facing the country.

Zalanga who applauded the efforts of Gov. Bala towards combating desertification and other environmental challenges said thousands of assorted seedlings have been procured for distribution across the three senatorial districts of the state.