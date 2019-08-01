…Fixed August 21 for adoption of addresses

Andrew Orolua, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progessives Congress( APC) abruptly closed their defences on Thursday morning without calling any further witnesses.

Buhari lead counsel Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), announced at the resumed of hearing this morning at the Presidential election petition tribunal that the team has studied the petition filed by Atiku and PDP and evidences of the petitioner’s witnesses as well as evidences adduced by the petitioner witnesses during their cross examination to reach the conclusion that there is mo need to call further witnesses. Buhari had called seven witnesses .

On his part, the All Progressive Congress (APC) elected not call any witness. The lead counsel, Chief Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), told the tribunal that APC will not call any witness but applied to the tribunal to close their defence.

Fagbemi also applied to the tribunal to allow them file their final written addresses on Wednesday next week.

Atiku and PDP lead counsel Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), in his response said that they predicted yesterday that Buhari and APC legal teams will close their cases today judging from what happened at the tribunal on Tuesday and Wednesday with their witnesses.

He did not opposed the motion for adjournment but asked for seven days from the date he receive the respondents written final addresses to file his own final address.

The Chief of the tribunal Justice Mohammed Garba obliged their request and consequently adjourned to August 21 for adoptions of final written addresses.