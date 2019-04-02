BudgIT to FG: Curb wastage by removing petroleum subsidy

…As government spends over N12trn in 12 years

…Says Nigeria is dancing on edge of razor blade by paying subsidy

Motolani Oseni

In order to further curb wastage in the nation’s public finance system, BudgIT, a civil society group, has charged President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to immediately remove the regime of petroleum subsidy.

BudgIT, which applies technology to intersect citizen engagement with institutional improvement, to facilitate societal change, disclosed this in a statement issued by its Communication Associate, Skahir Akorede, on Monday in Lagos,

stating that payment of fuel subsidy over the past 12 years had been to the detriment of socio-economic development of the country with over N10 trillion spent on petrol import subsidy during the period.

The group noted that Nigeria is dancing on the edge of a razor blade by continuing its subsidy regime, adding that its research on subsidy payments from years 2006 to 2018 confirmed the figures.

According to the group, the research titled “Nigeria’s Petrol Subsidy Regime: Dilemma of the World’s Most Populous Black Nation” revealed that Nigeria currently imports an average of 91 per cent of its daily petrol needs, thus disproportionately exposing local petrol prices to price shocks from international factors of production and exchange rate volatility.

This is even as it stated that there was a near perfectly inverse relationship between the fall in the value of Naira and the rise in the cost of imported petrol, pointing out that when next the Naira is devalued, Nigeria’s subsidy bill can be expected to rise.

BudgIT clarified further: “Meanwhile, the continuation of petrol price regulation perpetuates safety nests for exceptional forms of corruption within the country’s subsidy regime.

Import subsidy creates petrol price arbitrage – the differential between the regulated price in Nigeria and the high petrol prices in neighbouring countries – which is big enough to incentivise smuggling of subsidized products to neighbouring border towns.

“According to NNPC, there are 2,201 petrol stations in Nigeria’s porous border towns and coastal frontiers, with a combined fuel tank capacity of 144.9 million litres.

Analysts argue, ringing corruption alert, that the population around that area is far from justifying the size of the petrol market”, the group maintained.

BudgIT lamented that “fuel subsidy” had, over the years, deprived Nigeria of funds needed for critical socio-economic development as it discourages investors, who generally prefer a deregulated industry, from investing in the downstream sector especially in the area of refinery construction and operation.

For instance, the group noted that the 10 trillion consumed by the subsidy regime was sufficient to construct 27,000MW of electricity or build about 2,400 units of 1000-bed standard hospitals across 774 local government areas of Nigeria, found our research.

This is even as pointed out that the Nigerian masses worship low oil prices, especially when the political class nurse the fears that increases in petrol price (and in the cost of living by extension), occasioned by a deregulated price regime, could become a flashpoint for mass uprisings and political instability.

Commenting on the research findings, BudgIT’s Principal Lead, Gabriel Okeowo, said: “It’s high time fuel subsidy is removed.

Efficient palliative measures should be provided for those that will be worse hit by the removal. Four sectors – Transportation, Power, Health and Education – should be prioritized to cushion the effects.

“While we are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to do the needful, we also believe that funding for cheaper mass transit and subsidies to public institutions should be targeted for these groups”, he added.

BudgIT expressed its concern that while Nigeria’s population was expected to rise to 398 million people by 2050, the absence of strategic framework to end the nation’s subsidy programme and the zero political will to reform the entire sector,

the Nigerian government risks carrying the financial burden of a programme that could drown out the development of other sectors over the next 15 years.