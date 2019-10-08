President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday has stated that he has cold because of his hard work for Nigerians.

Buhari, stated this while presenting the 2020 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja.

Immediately after observing protocols and before presenting the details of the bill, the President apologised for his voice.

He said, “Before I proceed to read the details of the budget, let me apologise for my voice.

“As you can hear in my voice, I have cold because I am working hard.”

The comment attracted loud laughter and applause from all those inside the chamber, including the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, federal lawmakers, state governors, members of the Federal Executive Council and leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress, among others.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, however, sympathised with the President on his cold.

“Mr President, sorry about your cold,” Gbajabiamila told the President while delivering his address shortly after Buhari presented the 2020 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly.