Bruno Fernandes speaks on Man Utd bust-up rumours with Solskjaer

Bruno Fernandes has hit back at reports claiming he is unhappy with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has denied criticising his teammates after Manchester United’s 6-1 defeat to Tottenham.

The Portugal international was understood to have been furious at half time as United were 4-1 down to Jose Mourinho’s side at Old Trafford. Fernandes was replaced by Solskjaer at the break as United went on to concede two more in the second half. Subsequent reports have claimed that Fernandes tore into his teammates in the dressing room and openly questioned Solskjaer’s tactics

Daily Times gathered that reports this week have also claimed that Bruno Fernandes privately has reservations over Solskjaer’s ability to manage United. But the midfielder has strongly denied those claims. ‘I’m only thankful for the manager because he was the one who wanted me and believed in me. The tactics he uses are perfect for me,’ Fernandes told Sport TV.

‘I believe it is a way to destabilise the group. What was said is in no way true. ‘It’s true the manager decided to take me off against Tottenham but he told me it was because the game was over and we have a lot more to go for. ‘Of course I wasn’t happy about being substituted but I understood it. ‘I didn’t speak out or say anything that could harm the the team.

After the match the manager sent me a message wishing me good luck with my games with Portugal. ‘In the dressing room at the end of the game he asked me and a few other players if we thought we needed to say something to the team, offer words of support, but nobody wanted to speak because it wasn’t the best time. ‘If anyone wants to create disharmony at Manchester United don’t use my name or my teammates or manager.

‘The mood is good and obviously we’re sad when we lose but now we have to respond in the next game.’ United are looking to get back on track in their next Premier League game against Newcastle United on Saturday.