A young man, Umar Hammandikko has been abducted in Njoboliyoin, Adamawa state.

Umar Hammandikko who happens to be the younger brother to one of the closest associates of Former Presidential candidate, Atiku Abukakar , Jauro, Turaki was taken away by gunmen at Njoboliyo in Yola South local government of Adamawa State late Sunday night.

Reports had it that, Hammandikko was kidnapped by 5 heavily equipped gunmen, who shot into the air to create panic and scare people before carting away their victim to an unknown destination.

According to reports, “the abductors, five in number, armed to the teeth with guns, whisked him away to an unknown destination.” The source added that the abductors have contacted the family , but could not say how much they demanded as ransom for undisclosed reasons.

The kidnap of Hammandiko happened to be the first incident recorded in weeks following intensified efforts by security operatives to curb the kidnap challeng in the state.

Recall that few weeks ago, a permanent secretary with the state government as well as the step mother of the senator representing Adamawa north, Cliff Abbo were abducted and released after which no no high profile kidnapping was recorded in the state.

In confirmation, the image maker of Adamawa State police command, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje said police crack team has already been deployed to the area, to effect the rescue of the victim and arrest the culprits.