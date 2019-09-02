The British government has launched the ‘Get ready for Brexit’ campaign in preparation for the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union, slated to be on October 31.

BBC reports that the campaign began on Sunday with the launch of a website, gov.uk/brexit and adverts are already appearing on the pages of some national newspapers on Monday, telling the public to prepare for Britain’s exit from the EU.

Billboards and social media adverts will appear in the coming days and TV adverts will air later this month.

According to Michael Gove, the head of no-deal plans, said the adverts encourage “shared responsibility” for preparing to leave the EU on 31 October.

BBC reports that the campaign could cost as much as £100m as ministers seek to inform people what they might need to do, if anything, ahead of the deadline.