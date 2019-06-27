The body of a British businessman has been found in a car submerged in a reservoir three months after he went missing in Spain.

Spanish media reports state a car belonging to Martin Walker, 59, was found by fishermen before being pulled ashore by divers. An appeal for information was issued by the local police after Walker disappeared around March 4.

Authorities received a call after a vehicle was seen in the water at the Civan reservoir in Caspe, Zaragoza, at around 1.30pm. Specialist divers found the SUV around 200 meters from the shore and discovered a corpse inside the vehicle.

Spanish police confirmed the licence plate and model of the vehicle that was found belonged to a British national who disappeared at the beginning of March.

The car was re-floated using balloons and the body has been transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine in Aragon. The late Martin Walker runs Catfish Capers, a fishing tour business that operates on the River Ebro in the Zaragoza town of Caspe in northern Spain, where he is said to have lived for around 15 years.