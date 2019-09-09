British Airways the UK airline witnessed the first ever global strike amongst its workers on Monday, grounding flights for two days.

The UK airline has been in clash with its 4,300 pilots over a nine month pay disagreement that could hamper traveling plans of most of its customers.

BA reportedly tightened the dead lock as they threatened pilots and their families of striping them off free travel packages if the pilots carried out the strike.

The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) has rejected a pay increase of 11.5 percent over three years that the airline proposed in July. BA says the offer would see flight captains receive “world-class” pay and benefits of around £200,000 ($246,000 or 220,000 euros) a year.

It also points out that two other unions representing 90 percent of the airlines’ workers have accepted the 11.5-percent raise. BALPA counters that co-pilots’ salaries average around £70,000 — and that of junior ones drops down to just £26,000.

BA is preparing to cancel 850 flight on Monday and the Financial Times revealed the airline normally operates 1,700 flights over a 48-hour span.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government has admonished both parties to get to a common ground. However, the Pilots are threatening to strike for once more on September 27 — and then possibly again closer to the winter holidays — should the dispute rage on.