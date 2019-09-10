British Airways pilots forced the cancellation of almost all flights on the second day of strike which is costing the airline about 40 million pounds (N1.7 trillion).

According to British Airline Pilots Association (Balpa) the pay dispute could have been settled for as little as £5m (N2.2 billion).

With another strike planned for Sept. 27, the British Airline Pilots’ Association said the solidity of the strike should come as a wake-up call for British Airways, and that there are no further negotiations currently planned after the current action ends just before midnight.

British Airways said in a statement, “We understand the frustration and disruption Balpa’s strike action has caused our customers. After many months of trying to resolve the pay dispute, we are extremely sorry that it has come to this.

However Balpa General Secretary Brian Strutton said. “British Airways needs to start listening to its pilots and actually come up with ways of resolving this dispute.”

Affected passengers have been said to re-book on other airlines where possible, offered alternate dates to fly, or been given refunds. About 195,000 customers were affected by the action