Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

Bristow Helicopters (Nigeria) Limited (“Bristow”), the leading global provider of industrial aviation services has once again taken a significant step towards its ongoing initiatives and commitment to training and human capacity development in the Nigerian aviation industry.

In an exclusive partnership with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), and in furtherance with its commitment to the development of local Nigerian capacity and content, Bristow is investing over N100 Million towards the training of 20 qualified Nigerian National graduates at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria.

NCAT training is designed to provide necessary Aircraft Maintenance Engineering skills to the trainees at the end of a 90-week rigorous Airframe, Power Plant and abridged Avionics course.

According to Bristow, over 80 graduate candidates were initially selected for this program. This was done in collaboration with the NCDMB through a series of tests as part of the overall selection process. 20 candidates emerged on merit following which Bristow has offered full sponsorship of their training at NCAT.

According to Mr Obafemi Joseph, the Bristow Manager for Nigerian Content Development, “Bristow is delighted to be part of this initiative as it will assist in developing local human capacity in the Nigerian aviation industry and also help in meeting the identified skill the gap within the industry”

The Managing Director for Bristow Captain Oyeleke also stated that “Bristow will continue to invest heavily in the training of staff and also assist in the development of exceptional human capacity to the benefit of the aviation industry in Nigeria and the country as a whole”.

“In the current year, Bristow has already committed well over N250million to the training of our staff in line with our commitment to excellence and also in pursuit of our desire to continue to strengthen our team in such a manner that proactively prepares us for the challenges of the future.

This is a continuous process in our drive to continue to attract and retain the industry’s best and provide secure employment through the long term.” Captain Oyeleke commented.

It is also noteworthy that in the first quarter of 2019, Bristow, as part of its corporate social responsibility and in support for the Federal Government of Nigeria’s policy on the ease of doing business donated a block of two classrooms and also commissioned a borehole water project at the Nigeria Immigration Service training school in Kano, alongside the donation of 100KVA solar-powered system at Nigeria Immigration Service training school in Ahoada, Rivers State.