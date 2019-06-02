Bridge head market leaders urged to maintain peace, shun extortion

By John Ndu, Awka

Anambra State Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Dr. Christian Madubuko, has urged Bridge Head market leaders to maintain peace, shun illegal tolls and diversion of Internally Generated Revenue from the markets.

Dr. Madubuko made the call at the Godwin Achebe’s Stadium, Fegge, Onitsha while inaugurating a new Executive Committee of Bridge Head Market Traders Association.

Madubuko reminded them of concerted efforts by Anambra State Government to broker peace and conduct transparent election, urging them not to jeopardise it with corruption.

“Do legitimise things. You are there on behalf of Anambra State government. We shall always come to your aid. I tour the markets to ascertain the needs of traders.

“Don’t impose illegal fees nor steal government money. Take what belongs to you and give government their own to avoid the law catching up with you,’’ Madubuko cautioned.

He, then, urged the new executive headed by Mr. Sunday Obinze, who was re-elected with 317 votes, to run an all-inclusive tenure.

“Remember those who are here and those not here. The people have voted their choice. I don’t think anyone was short-changed. The popular candidate won,’’ he said.

Mr. Nnamdi Unobuagha, member Amalgamated Market Traders Association of Anambra State (AMATAS) and former Onitsha Main Market Chairman, urged the new executive to be peaceful and be security-conscious too.

President, Nkpor Main Market Traders Association, Mr. Kingsley Obadiegwu, enjoined losers to wait for another opportunity, but co-operate with winners, saying that everybody could not lead at the same time.

The new Chairman, Mr. Obinze, thanked Governor Willie Obiano, Dr. Madubuko, AMATAS, Security men and delegates to the election for their efforts in making the election a success.

The rest members are Sunday Aniagbaoso (Vice-Chairman (VC1); Sylvester Molokwu (VC II); Daniel Egbeigwe (Secretary); Michael Umezulike (Asst Sec); Emmanuel Obumso (Fin Sec) and Sunday Okoye (Treasurer).

Others are Sunday Egboh (PRO); Nkoli Onyeanusi (Chief Provost); Sunday Onwuasoanya (Provost II); Vitus Nwanolue, Provost (III); Benjamin Chukwujekwu, Provost (IV); Ngozi Okolo, Welfare (I) and Emmanuel Ekwealor, Welfare (II).