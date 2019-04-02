Bricklayer arrested for raping his 9-year-old sister-in-law

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

A bricklayer has been arrested for raping his 9-year-old sister-in-law in Osun state.Friday Kanu, 35, from Idiba in Calabar Local Government, Cross River State, raped his wife’s younger sister (name withheld) in Ilesa, Osun State.

Friday was arrested by men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and he had confessed to have committed the offence.

The spokesperson of the NSCDC, Adewale Afolabi, said the suspect confessed that he sexually assaulted the girl because his wife travelled for several days, Daily Trust reports.

It wasn’t the first time Friday had raped the young girl. He had raped her once in the past. Then, on March 18, 2019, he took advantage of his wife’s absence to rape her again.

The suspect’s wife, Odunola Ajayi, said in her statement that she agreed to Friday’s marriage proposal after she lost her mother to stroke in 2016 and became homeless. She added that her husband has been misbehaving after he was involved in an accident in which he sustained a head injury.

The NSCDC personnel took the victim to Wesley Hospital, Ilesa for medical treatment. NSCDC spokesman said the suspect would be charged to court after the necessary investigation.