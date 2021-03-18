Bribery Investigation: Code of Conduct Bureau invites Effiong Akwa

Mr. Effiong Akwa, NDDC’s Sole Administrator, is expected to face the Code of Conduct Bureau on Wednesday, March 24, over an ongoing investigation into alleged claims that some members of the Bureau were bribed to commit asset declaration fraud on his behalf.

Mr. Effiong Akwa stands accused as an alleged beneficiary of a 100 million naira bribe reportedly paid by Senator Godswill Akpabio, the Niger Delta Minister, to staff of the Code of Conduct Bureau to illegally generate backdated asset declaration documents.

The embattled Effiong Akwa is widely considered an ally of Minister Akpabio and was reportedly favored – or handpicked, according to other versions of the report – by him to head the NDDC.

The bribery, according to the reports containing the accusations, was made following an indicting discovery that Mr. Effiong Akwa had failed to declare his assets in line with extant rules guiding public office service, a situation that places his continuation as the interim head of the NDDC in potential jeopardy.

The Bureau board commissioned an investigation last month to establish the veracity of the allegation against its officials and public officers involved, including the Federal Minister, Senator Godswill Akabio and Mr. Effiong Ekwa of the NDDC.

According to Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma, the Federal Commissioner representing South-South at the Code of Conduct Bureau, (CCB) said Mr. Effiong Akwa is scheduled to appear before the Committee on the 24th of March, after failing to honor previous invitations.

In an exclusive chat with Bloomshire Nigeria, he reassured the public of the Bureau’s commitment to uncover the truth and ensure justice through a thorough and impartial investigation.

“No one is above the law. CCB is an enforcement agency backed by the constitution. We have invited members of staff concerned and other public officers as part of the investigation. Minister Akpabio has made an appearance and stated his position in the matter,” he said.

“We have written several letters to the Sole Administrator (Mr. Effiong Ekwa) to make an appearance, (but) he is yet to appear. We have given him one more opportunity on the 24th of this month to appear before the committee and state his side.”

“We are not here to witch-hunt anyone but to do justice in an impartial manner. All Nigerians deserve to know what is happening. It is hoped that he (Mr. Effiong Ekwa) will honor the last invitation given to him.”

The allegation against Minister Akpabio and NDDC’s Mr. Effiong Ekwa has attracted national interest and is considered in large parts as a further manifestation of the rot in the NDDC, although investigations remain inconclusive.

Several stakeholder groups in the Niger Delta have demanded a swift conclusion of the investigation to deliver timely justice and maintain public trust in the Code of Conduct Bureau and the NDDC.