Bribery allegations on Ganduje: Group wants police to arrest author, says video is cloned

The Nigerian Alliance for Justice and Good Governance (NAJGG) has described the purported videos being circulated on social media alleging that Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje received kick-backs from contractors as fake and cloned.

The National Coordinator of the group, Mr Cyril Obande Obande, stated this in Abuja on Wednesday during a press conference.

He said, “The author of the video is a known propagandist and should be bold to come out and provide the names of the contractors who gave the kick-back, the names of the contracts involved and the total worth of the contract among other details.

“In as much as we don’t condone corruption, we also do not support yellow journalism, and journalists should not allow themselves to be used to propagate fake news. We support investigative journalism but it must be objective, unbiased, and without an ulterior motive.”

According to him, the video is meant to dent the image of Ganduje and prevent him from going for a second term in office and that the author should provide the unedited video clips of the alleged bribe.

“When he (publisher) is able to furnish the people with some of these facts, then Nigerians will have reasons to believe his report.

We have seen investigative reports both local and international with facts and figures but he only mentioned the amount of the alleged bribe given, he did not mention the names of the companies, the worth of the contracts and the persons who were awarded the contracts. Therefore, we condemn this form of deceptive journalism in totality.

“That purported video being circulated on the social media, from our preliminary checks, showed clearly that it is a cloned video.

We question the rationale behind the release of this purported video at this very time when the world know that one of the former governors of Kano State declared a political war with the governor (Ganduje),” Obande said.

The group also urged the Kano State House of Assembly to carry out a holistic investigation into the allegation and to engage the services of experts to review the authenticity of the video clips.

It also called on the people of Kano to remain resolute in their support for the present administration in the state, adding that “the truth shall be made bare soon.”