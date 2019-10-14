UK and EU negotiating teams will meet later as efforts to reach a deal before a crunch summit this week continue.

After talks in Brussels this weekend, EU ambassadors were told the UK would make concessions to its post-Brexit plan for the Northern Irish border.

But the bloc’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, said a “a big gap” remained over customs arrangements.

Home Office minister Victoria Atkins said she believed a deal could be reached by the 31 October deadline.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “[In] the last few days, we’ve seen a real shift in approach from the EU – and in Ireland in particular – for which we’re extremely grateful and appreciative.

“I think with the negotiations ongoing… I’m an optimist, I do believe that we can get a deal by 31 October.”

On Sunday, Boris Johnson told his cabinet that while he could see a “pathway” to a deal, there was “still a significant amount of work” needed to get there.

The European Commission echoed the prime minister, saying: “A lot of work remains to be done.”