The Members of Parliament (MPs) are sitting on a Saturday for the first time in 37 years to vote on Prime Minister, Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal.

Jphnson is trying to convince MPs to support the agreement he secured with the EU, ahead of what is expected to be a knife-edge vote in the Commons.

Mr Johnson told MPs “now is the time to get this thing done”, saying any delay beyond 31 October would be “corrosive”.

But MPs will debate a proposal that could delay Brexit again until all the necessary UK legislation is passed.

Commons Speaker John Bercow has chosen an amendment that, if passed, would require the PM to ask for a further extension to the Brexit process by the end of Saturday.

With the PM’s former DUP allies and opposition parties planning to vote against the PM’s deal, the vote is expected to be incredibly close.

At least nine Labour MPs are expected to support the government while the PM is hoping to be backed by some of the 21 Tory MPs he sacked for opposing him last month.

Steve Baker, the chairman of the European Research Group, a group of Tory Brexiteers, recommended its members vote in favour of the deal at a meeting on Saturday morning.

MPs have assembled for the first weekend sitting since the invasion of the Falklands in 1982.

After making a statement, Mr Johnson will face MPs’ questions before the House moves on to a debate about the deal, with votes not expected before 14.30 BST.