The UK on Monday said it could still leave the European Union (EU), within 10 days in spite lawmakers’ refusal to back a last-ditch Brexit deal.

The French Junior Economic Minister, Agnes Pannier-Runacher, disclosed this while speaking with Sud Radio in Paris.

Pannier-Runacher said the terms of the UK’s divorce from the European bloc remained uncertain, but could still be possible in the next ten days.

“We have taken steps in recent days. An agreement was postponed and not rejected. Parliament must vote.

“It asked for a few extra days to study the agreement. But we cannot rule out the possibility of a Brexit within ten days,“she said.

Meanwhile, the UK House of Commons on Saturday voted for a key amendment forcing Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek another Brexit extension from the EU.

However, the UK Government planned to put the deal to a vote in Parliament later on, while it sticks to its deadline of ending the country’s membership of the EU on Oct. 31.