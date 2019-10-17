Ilorin – The Kwara branch of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) and the Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN), on Thursday, collaborated with an NGO, Quinta Health to screen 50 female service personnel in Ilorin.

The exercise was held at the NMA secretariat “Doctor’s House”, where the women were tested with Breast-i machine; which visualises the breast to show any abnormal growth.

Dr Oyeronke Adeleye, NMA member and coordinator of the exercise, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the exercise was part of its service to the community.

Riders Permit not National Drivers Licence — FRSC warns

Adeleye said the choice of service women was to reward them for their service to the nation.

“During our annual Physician’s Week, we dedicated one of our activities to community service.

“For this year, we chose to do the free breast cancer screening for service women because out of all the cancer deaths in the world, breast cancer is the leading cause.

“So we chose the service women because they gave all their service to their fatherland, so we think we should in our little way help them,” she said.

Dr Sanmi Adenikinju from Quinta Health, said the exercise was to ensure early detection for proper management.

Adenikinju said because women found it difficult to conduct self examination, the NGO found it worthy to collaborate with the NMA and MWAN.

One of the beneficiaries from the Nigeria Police Force, Mrs Fatima Issa, said she felt relieved and happy as she was certified okay.

Issa advised women to always seize the opportunity of getting screened whenever the chance arose.

”I also want to advise women to endeavour to do self examination before it gets too late,” she said.

Another beneficiary, Mrs Itunu Owoseni, said she was scared initially but felt relieved after being certified okay.

Owoseni commended the organisers for helping women to overcome their fear.

NAN reports that the service women were from the Nigeria Police, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, State Security Service and the military.

The screening was part of the activities marking the 2019 Physician’s Week, scheduled to take place between Oct. 12 and Oct. 19. (NAN)