BREAKING: WTO announces Okonjo-Iweala as new DG

Former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been elected Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

The final two-man race, she polled 104 votes from 164 member countries to defeat South Korea’s Trade Minister.

The body is expected to announce her as the new DG by 3pm Nigerian time.

She becomes the first African to head the WTO.

Daily Times had reported that members of the Geneva-based trade body selected South Korea’s Yoo Myung-hee.

The final two were selected from a list of five candidates.