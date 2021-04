Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has decorated the newly appointed acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

The decoration is following his appointment yesterday by President Muhammadu Buhari to take over from Mohammed Abubakar Adamu .

Until his appointment as the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba was the head of the Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (FCIID) of the Nigerian Police.