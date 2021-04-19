BREAKING: VP Osinbajo briefs Pres.Buhari in State House after medical trip

President Buhari is currently being briefed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.
The briefing is necessitated by the fact that the Vice President represented President Buhari on a number of events & issues in the last couple of weeks while he was away on a medical vacation.
Osinbajo represented the president in presiding over FEC meetings. He had also represented the President at a virtual Africa Regional Commonwealth Leaders conference.
More details shortly…
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.