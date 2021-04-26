BREAKING: Violence Erupts Near Lagos State University

Gunshots pierce the air near Iyano Iba market, which is just a few meters from Lagos State University.

Witnesses reported hearing intermittent gunshots as security personnel attempted to get the situation under control.

On various social media sites, amateur videos of the incident were circulated.

Members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and some motorcycle riders in the region are said to have gotten into a battle.

The crisis has forced the administration of LASU to shut the school’s door, with students and staff being advised to stay inside.

More Details Later…