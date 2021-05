On Tuesday, gunmen set fire to the Orji Divisional Police Headquarters on the Owerri- Okigwe Road in Owerri, causing panic in Imo State.

Soldiers, police officers, and members of the Air Force are currently engaged in combat with the hoodlums as of the time of filing this article.

The situation sparked panic in the city, and two banks close to the scene were forced to close their doors.

Details later…