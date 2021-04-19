BREAKING: Unknown Gunmen attack Zone 13 Police headquarters in Anambra state

During a violent attack, unknown gunmen razed the zone 13 police headquarters in Ukpo, Anambra state.

Daily Times reports that hoodlums broke into the station early today and opened fire on police officers.

The perpetrators of the attack have yet to be identified, and the extent of the damage has yet to be determined.

At least three vehicles were also razed in the incident as of the time of writing this article.

The attack comes two weeks after unknown gunmen razed the Imo police command’s headquarters.

When contacted, the spokesman for the Anambra police command,

Tochukwu Ikenga said he couldn’t comment on the incident because ZONAL Spokesperson Nkiru Nwode’s phone number had been disconnected.

The attack comes amid an uptick in security incidents in Anambra, where the governorship election is set for November 6.