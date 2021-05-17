BREAKING: Unknown Gunmen attack another police station in Abia

Unidentified gunmen have targeted yet another police station in Abia State, killing two officers who were on duty.

The attackers stormed the Apumiri Ubakala Police Station in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State during the early hours on Monday, according to Daily Times.

The assailants also set fire to the warehouse, destroying all vehicles and other valuables.

As of press time, CSP Geoffrey Ogbonna, the State Police Public Relations Officer, was unable to take his calls.

The development came just five days after unknown gunmen attacked a station in Bende, destroying several valuables.

Details Shortly…