BREAKING: Umahi gives date for school, worship place open

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state has directed the lifting of restrictions placed on public places such as event centres, bars, places of worship, educational institutions, public parks, night clubs, cinemas, viewing centres and other such public places.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Uchenna Orji, announced the governor’s decision in a statement on Friday.

Mr Umahi had declared the ban last month to check the coronavirus in Ebonyi state.

Despite the ban and other measures including the closure of the state boundaries, Ebonyi still recorded nine cases of the virus.

The lifting of the ban followed weeks of pressure by some Christians in the state who questioned why churches were closed while markets remained opened.

The governor directed that all restrictions on conduct of business and commercial activities are hereby rescinded.

He also reiterated that all public and private schools from primary to tertiary levels shall re-open on 5th October 2020.

Daily Times gathered that the statement, however, noted that all regulations in respect of wearing of facemasks, washing of hands, use of hand sanitizers and social distancing are still in force in public places,events and gatherings.

“The Governor further charges all security agencies and public office holders especially the Chairmen of Local Government Areas and Coordinators of Development Centres to enforce the subsisting regulations contained in the proclamation hereof in the interest of the safety and health of our people”, the statement added.