BREAKING: UEFA Champion League draw table out

The draw for group A-H stages of the UEFA championship is upon us.

Daily Times gathered that Social distancing will be mandatory and supporters will not be allowed into the game until further notice.

The number of spectators will be capped at a maximum of 30 percent of the respective stadium capacity.

See draw in full

A Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Salzburg, Lokomotiv Moscow

B Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Internazionale, Borussia Monchengladbach

C Porto, Man City, Olympiacos, Marseille

D Liverpool, Ajax, Atalanta, Midtjylland

E Sevilla, Chelsea, Krasnodar, Rennes

F Zenit, Borussia Dortmund, Lazio, Club Brugge

G Juventus, Barcelona, Dynamo Kiev, Ferencvaros

H Paris Saint-Germain, Man Utd, RB Leipzig, Istanbul Basaksehir

Commenting on the decision, UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, said:

“Today’s decision is a sensible first step which puts fans’ health first and respects the laws in each country. While we all face a common enemy in COVID, different countries have different approaches and different challenges at any given moment. This decision allows much more local flexibility to deal with admitting fans than was previously the case, always respecting the assessment of local authorities.

“27 countries on the continent already allow fans to some extent. This decision will allow for a coherent approach on a country-by-country basis and not on a competition-by-competition basis which was sometimes difficult to understand for fans.

“In these difficult times, it is important to bring more hope and passion back into the lives of football fans and we urge them to behave appropriately and respect sanitary measures in place for their own health and for the health of their fellow club or national team supporters.”