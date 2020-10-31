Breaking: U.S conducts hostage rescue operation in Northern Nigeria

U.S forces have conducted a hostage rescue operation in Northern Nigeria.

This development came about in other to recover an American citizen held hostage by a group of armed men.

This American citizen is safe and no U.S military personnel were injured during operation.